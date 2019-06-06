|
Jeanne Zielinski
- - Jeanne Zielinski died May 15, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by 2 brothers - Chuck (Jan) Jenkins of MT and Norman (Eoni) Jenkins of AZ, a son - Marvin (Diana) Zielinski if CA and a daughter- Diana Devilbiss (NV), son-in-law- Norman Devilbiss of WY, 3 grandchildren- Jeannette Zielinski of FL, Jalean (Karl) Crosby of MO and Bert (Josie) of WY, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by both parents, one sister, one son, and a grandson. There will be a Celebration of Life June 14, 2019 @ 2 P.M. at Ozark Riverview Manor where she resided.
Published in the News-Leader on June 6, 2019