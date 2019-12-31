|
Jeannia Dieree Rhodes (Looney)
Springfield - Jeannia Dieree Rhodes (Looney), 72, passed into the kingdom of heaven Sunday December 29th in the presence of family & friends. Jeannia was born to Keith & Sarah Rhodes August 22, 1947 in Springfield, MO. She attended school in Springfield graduating from Hillcrest HS in 1965. Jeannia attended St. John's School of Nursing, upon graduation she was employed at St. John's until retirement.
Jeannia was preceded in death by her parents Keith Rhodes & Sarah Rhodes (Estes) & brother-in-law Bill Lancaster. She is survived by her son Shawn & daughter-in-law Stephanie Rhodes of Rogersville, MO; James (Buddy) & sisters-in-law Alice of Yuma, AZ; sister Janice Lancaster of Lee's Summit, MO & host of lifelong friends & family.
Jeannia's wisdom, comforting words & contagious laughter will never be forgotten & be deeply missed.
Services for Jeannia will be at 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020