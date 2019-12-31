Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannia Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannia Dieree (Looney) Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannia Dieree (Looney) Rhodes Obituary
Jeannia Dieree Rhodes (Looney)

Springfield - Jeannia Dieree Rhodes (Looney), 72, passed into the kingdom of heaven Sunday December 29th in the presence of family & friends. Jeannia was born to Keith & Sarah Rhodes August 22, 1947 in Springfield, MO. She attended school in Springfield graduating from Hillcrest HS in 1965. Jeannia attended St. John's School of Nursing, upon graduation she was employed at St. John's until retirement.

Jeannia was preceded in death by her parents Keith Rhodes & Sarah Rhodes (Estes) & brother-in-law Bill Lancaster. She is survived by her son Shawn & daughter-in-law Stephanie Rhodes of Rogersville, MO; James (Buddy) & sisters-in-law Alice of Yuma, AZ; sister Janice Lancaster of Lee's Summit, MO & host of lifelong friends & family.

Jeannia's wisdom, comforting words & contagious laughter will never be forgotten & be deeply missed.

Services for Jeannia will be at 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -