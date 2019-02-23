|
|
Jeffrey D. Brooks
Ashland - Jeffrey D. Brooks of Ashland passed away February 21, 2019 at his home, he was 49 years old.
Jeff was born April 14, 1969 in Kansas City, Mo., the son of David and Joyce Hale, Brooks. He married Dawn McNish on July 22, 1988 in Fordland, Mo and she survives. Jeff and Dawn relocated to Columbia in 1996. Jeff retired in 2016 from the Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital as a respiratory therapist. Jeff was loved by many and remembered for his intelligence and humor. If you were lucky enough to be the subject of his jokes, you know you were loved. As a respiratory therapist he was known to put his patients first while teaching those around him. He instilled his love for knowledge and science in his three kids, as well as his sense of humor and love for good music. He will be remembered by many in the Fordland and Ashland areas. He was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Ashland.
Visitation will be held on February 24th from 2:00 to 4:00pm at the New Salem Baptist Church in Ashland
Funeral Services will be held on February 25 , 2019 at 2:00pm at the Fordland United Methodist Church 266 Maple Street Fordland, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Brooks of Highland, Illinois; his wife, Dawn of Ashland, his children; Austin Brooks of Columbia, Myranda Brooks (Trevor) Gooch of Ashland and Jessica (Brandon) Irwin of Fulton; three grandchildren, Zane, Lakota and Peyton.one sister, Pamela (Phillip) Galloway in Highland, Illinois.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, David.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fordland Cemetery in care of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 23, 2019