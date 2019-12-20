Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1964 - 2019
Jeffrey Doran Obituary
Jeffrey Doran

Nixa - Jeffrey David Doran, age 55, of Nixa passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born July 7, 1964 in Springfield to Dexter and Wanda (Powell) Doran. Jeff married Tammie Wade June 28, 1986, celebrating 33 years of marriage.

Jeff enjoyed collecting and restoring antique gas engines, mostly Briggs and Stratton. He restored a few electric motors as well. He could fix or rebuild just about anything. He and Tammie were members of the Leftovers Car Club and showed their 1955 Chevrolet Belair and his 2008 Corvette LS3. He enjoyed working on cars and many of his friends and family would bring their cars as well as many other things for him to fix or rebuild. At the age of 15, Jeff started working making dentures, bridges and other dental work. He continued in this career field for 40 years, 33 of which was with Edmonds Dental Prosthetics. Jeff was saved and baptized at the Nixa First Baptist Church ten years ago. He will be greatly miss by many.

Jeff is survived by his wife Tammie; his daughter Carly, her fiancé Taryn Thomas; a grandson Haiden; a brother Randy Doran, his wife Cindy; his father Dexter Doran; many nieces, nephews. other relatives and a group of special friends.

Jeff is preceded in death by his mother Wanda Doran.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
