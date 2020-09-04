1/1
Jeffrey Huff Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Huff Harrison

Jeffrey Huff Harrison passed from this earth to his heavenly home on July 2, 2020. Jeff was born August 5, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, to LeRoy and Suzanne (Huff) Harrison.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Cindy Harrison.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Jill Harrison; children Laura Harrison and Matthew Harrison; siblings Susan Custer and husband Gary, Thane Harrison and wife Melissa, and Roy Harrison and wife Lori; grandsons Dalton Sivils and wife Sara, Seth Sivils, and Jensen Sivils; his precious great granddaughter, Parker Sue Sivils; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a successful lawyer and had an adventurous spirit. He loved riding his motorcycle and traveling. After retirement, Jeff spent time playing his guitar and singing for people in nursing homes and teaching elementary school children in the Good News After School Clubs. He loved older people and children, and those activities brought him so much joy. Jeff was an active member of Second Baptist Church and was involved in Bible Study Fellowship, Stephen Ministries, Freedom in Christ, and a Thursday evening Bible study with a small group of men that he cherished.

A celebration of life service will be held on October 9th at Second Baptist Church in Springfield. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with the memorial service at 12.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jeff's name to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Springfield News-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved