Jeffrey Huff Harrison passed from this earth to his heavenly home on July 2, 2020. Jeff was born August 5, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, to LeRoy and Suzanne (Huff) Harrison.



Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Cindy Harrison.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Jill Harrison; children Laura Harrison and Matthew Harrison; siblings Susan Custer and husband Gary, Thane Harrison and wife Melissa, and Roy Harrison and wife Lori; grandsons Dalton Sivils and wife Sara, Seth Sivils, and Jensen Sivils; his precious great granddaughter, Parker Sue Sivils; and many nieces and nephews.



Jeff was a successful lawyer and had an adventurous spirit. He loved riding his motorcycle and traveling. After retirement, Jeff spent time playing his guitar and singing for people in nursing homes and teaching elementary school children in the Good News After School Clubs. He loved older people and children, and those activities brought him so much joy. Jeff was an active member of Second Baptist Church and was involved in Bible Study Fellowship, Stephen Ministries, Freedom in Christ, and a Thursday evening Bible study with a small group of men that he cherished.



A celebration of life service will be held on October 9th at Second Baptist Church in Springfield. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with the memorial service at 12.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jeff's name to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383.









