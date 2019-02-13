|
Jennie Friebe
Springfield - "Minnie" Jennie Lee Edwards Friebe, age 86, died peacefully at Cox South Hospital on Friday, February 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jennie was born on Monday, July 4, 1932, in Osage in Camden county, Missouri to Sylvester Edwards and Flora S. Hollandsworth Edwards.
During her childhood she lived in the Camdenton and Richland, Missouri areas and graduated from Richland High School. After graduation she moved to Springfield to attend Draughon Business College, where she met the love of her life, Gene Wesley Friebe, and was married on June 10, 1951.
Gene and Jennie moved to Rolla, Missouri with his job with Patton Dairy. They returned to Springfield and became active members of East Avenue Baptist Church, where Jennie served as Girls in Action/Acteens leader, Sunday School teacher and member of the Woman's Missionary Union. Republic, Missouri became their home in 1964 (and Macedonia Baptist their church home) before moving to West Plains Missouri in1970, where Gene worked as office manager at Ozark Asphalt Company. Jennie was a housewife until the children were grown and she worked for West Plains Savings and Loan, Riverways Home Health Agency, Marathon Electric and then became apartment manager for the Westvue Nursing Home independent living apartments. They were still very active in their churches: First Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church and then Second Baptist Church in West Plains.
In 1999, Gene and Jennie retired to Battlefield, Missouri, where they enjoyed working in their flower beds, rejoining their first church, now called National Heights Baptist, and spending more time with family. Gene and Jennie spent their last few years at The Fremont retirement community, where they made many dear friends with whom they enjoyed outings, activities and social events.
Jennie always enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends, spending time with family and friends, travelling and golfing. She even boasted two holes-in-one during her golfing days. Jennie will be remembered for her love of God and church, her wit, her devotion to family and friends, and her uncomplaining and loving nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gene W. Friebe, and her siblings: Marion Edwards Whiteman, Vernon Edwards, Verl K. Edwards, Evelyn Edwards Chance, and Jerome "Jack" Edwards.
She is survived by her son Larry Friebe and wife Kathy of Springfield, Missouri, daughter Linda Friebe Mahoney and husband James of Greensboro, North Carolina, and daughter Michelle Friebe Wahlquist and husband Eric of Fair Grove, Missouri. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Brandon Friebe and wife Stephanie of Fayette, Missouri, Wesley Friebe and wife Julie of Fayette, Missouri, Jordan Friebe and wife Melanie of Republic, Missouri, Megan Wahlquist and Leah Wahlquist, both of Columbia, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are the great-grandchildren Kaleb, Kayleigh, Aleigh, Avery, Gauge and Lynnleigh Friebe.
The family wishes to thank the staffs at the Fremont, Seasons Hospice, Sutton Home Health and Cox South for the excellent care given and love shown in Jennie's last days before going Home. She happily anticipated meeting the Lord, reuniting with her husband of 68 years and seeing her many friends and family members who have gone ahead.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte in Springfield, MO. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at National Heights Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. There will be a visitation period for family and friends from 1-2 p.m. immediately prior to the service. Burial will be following the service at Klinger-Cope at Rivermonte. Contributions can be made to National Heights Building Fund; Seasons Hospice or a in Jennie's memory.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019