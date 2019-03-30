|
Jennifer Cathy Jo Honeycutt
Republic - Miss Jennifer Cathy Jo Honeycutt, age 60, of Republic, Missouri, passed away with family at her side on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Republic Nursing and Rehab. She was born on April 5, 1958 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Coy William and Ethel Emma (Hudson) Honeycutt.
Cathy Jo graduated from the Greene Valley State School in Springfield and attended the First Baptist Church in Republic. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, and watching old western movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and his wife, William and Linda Honeycutt; and a brother in law, Joe Seitz.
Cathy Jo is survived by a brother and his wife, Russell and Joyce Honeycutt; and two sisters, Dixie Seitz, and Charlene High and her husband Lynn; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins. The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses on the 9th floor of Cox South Hospital, and the Republic Nursing and Rehab staff for wonderful care given to Cathy Jo.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Burial will follow the service in Wade Chapel Cemetery, Republic. Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy Jo's name to the Wade Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 151, Republic, MO 65738. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019