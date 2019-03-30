Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Honeycutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Cathy Jo Honeycutt


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennifer Cathy Jo Honeycutt Obituary
Jennifer Cathy Jo Honeycutt

Republic - Miss Jennifer Cathy Jo Honeycutt, age 60, of Republic, Missouri, passed away with family at her side on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Republic Nursing and Rehab. She was born on April 5, 1958 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Coy William and Ethel Emma (Hudson) Honeycutt.

Cathy Jo graduated from the Greene Valley State School in Springfield and attended the First Baptist Church in Republic. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley, and watching old western movies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and his wife, William and Linda Honeycutt; and a brother in law, Joe Seitz.

Cathy Jo is survived by a brother and his wife, Russell and Joyce Honeycutt; and two sisters, Dixie Seitz, and Charlene High and her husband Lynn; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins. The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses on the 9th floor of Cox South Hospital, and the Republic Nursing and Rehab staff for wonderful care given to Cathy Jo.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Burial will follow the service in Wade Chapel Cemetery, Republic. Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy Jo's name to the Wade Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 151, Republic, MO 65738. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now