Jerald "Jerry" Gann
Jerald "Jerry" Gann

Springfield - Jerald (Jerry) Gann, 72, passed away on November 26, 2020 from the Coronavirus. He was born on December 20, 1947 in Springfield, MO. He lived in Republic until 1961 when they moved to Springfield.

He served his country in the US Army from 1965-1968, stationed in Germany working on the Persian Missile. In 1969, he married Linda Stubbs Gann. To this union, they were blessed with two children. He retired from Kraft foods after working there 31 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda, his daughter Amy Nimmo (Kevin) of Whitefish, MT, his brother David Joe (Sue), sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and his K family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Ted, his son Brad and his sister-in-law.

Jerry loved antiques, restoring old cars, going to rod runs and spending time with family and friends. He attended Sac River Cowboy Church.

Visitation for Jerry will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
