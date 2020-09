Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremiah Francis Xavier Heiss, 45, passed away August 28, 2020. Funeral mass will be October 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson MO. Visitation 10 a.m. Interment at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson MO. Donations can be made to Our Lady Cares, Branson MO.









