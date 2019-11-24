|
Jeremy Ross
Nixa, MO -
Jeremy Ross was born August 15, 1971, to his parents, Larry and Sharon Ross. Jeremy was born at Oak Hill Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was married once to Tammy for 17 years. He was an excellent father figure for her son, Jimmy. By the body and blood of our Lord and Savior, Jeremy entered into Paradise on November 20, 2019 at age 48.
It has always seemed that Jeremy was born into this world with a set of ethics. He knew honesty and integrity at an early age. Jeremy brought absolute zeal most everywhere he went. Others truly loved Jeremy, his humor, his kindness, his big, forgiving heart and his smile. His friends and family loved spending time with him. Jeremy never met a stranger.
Jeremy attended high school in Spokane, Missouri. He mastered the ability to stand in the school auditorium and act, sing and dance. He played basketball and was a track star. He had fun. I don't think he ever caused trouble. He spent many summer days swimming and playing in the Finley River. His last several years were spent driving for SAIA Trucking. He drove a semi and pulled double trailers from Springfield to Memphis and back, five nights a week. Jeremy was the kind of man who would help others.
Jeremy is survived by his father and mother, by his sister, Angelica Ross-Kraeger, two nephews, John Ross Obert and Tim Obert, one niece, Kristen Kraeger, two great nieces, Riley and Penelope, and one great nephew, Thomas.
Jeremy provided tremendous love for all of his nephews and nieces. He was a loving and kind brother. He showed the greatest love and respect for his father. He called his dad every evening, to check on him and have a chat. That is just the kind of man Jeremy Ross has been.
Visitation will be held for Jeremy at 1:00 p.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home (4500 South Lone Pine Road, Springfield, MO) with a burial to follow in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019