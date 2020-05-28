Jerine DempseySpringfield - Jerine Dempsey of Springfield died peacefully in her home on May 25. She was born August 6, 1929 in the small southern Indiana town of Carlisle, Indiana. Her beloved father, Leland Anderson, was a pharmacist who owned the local Rexall drugstore with his brother and father. She was named Lola Jerine Anderson by her father and mother, Margaret, after a French nurse who had taken care of one of the wounded boys from Carlisle who came home after World War I.Jerine loved music and began taking voice and piano lessons as a young girl. By high school she was singing regularly for service clubs, at church and at local weddings. Her love for music was central throughout her life.Jerine often spoke fondly of her time working in her father's drugstore as a "soda jerk." Anderson Drug was the social center of Carlisle and she, along with her sister Joan loved being part of it. Jerine remained close friends with her childhood friend and fellow "soda jerk" Mary Fields (Griffith) throughout her life. She often said, "I don't remember not knowing Mary." Her love for ice cream survived till the end of her life.After graduating high school, Jerine attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and received a B.F.A. in voice with a minor in piano. She did graduate work at Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee to get qualified to teach school.Jerine was teaching high school music in Matthews, Missouri in 1951 when on a blind date she met D.T. "Jack" Dempsey - the brother of the school's science teacher. Jack was in the CIA at the time, assigned to the Joint Advisory Commission Korea. A lovely romance blossomed… and Jack returned home in short order to marry his beautiful bride. Jerine gave up teaching school, but continued giving private piano and voice lessons in her home. She also directed church choirs, sang in local choirs and would sing from her heart in her home for anyone within earshot while cooking or doing her daily tasks.Jerine had two sons in the 1950s, Terrell and Leland. In 1966, she had a third boy, Michael. She was a committed mother, a devoted Cub Scout den mother and spent a good part of her life shuttling the boys to music lessons, ball games and social activities.Jerine was an incredible cook. Her character had been forged during the Great Depression. Although her family didn't suffer during the financial downturn, many of those around her did. The family home was at the crossroads of U.S. Highway 41 and the Evansville & Terre Haute Railroad. Her family often served bread and butter sandwiches to the transients and homeless families who would come to the door asking for something to eat. Her giving heart and empathy for others never wavered and throughout her life. She always invited anyone who visited to eat with the family. No one ever left the Dempsey house hungry.Jerine was an active member of the Glenwood Village Garden Club. She always enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and formed lifelong friendships among the members of the garden club. She loved opera her entire life. She was a member of Springfield Regional Opera. She traveled with her friend Carla Galloway to Kansas City and St. Louis to see many performances. She loved attending symphony concerts.Jerine's Christian faith was paramount throughout her life. She and her family were early members of National Avenue Christian Church. She was an active member of the congregation and took tremendous pride in teaching Sunday school and starting their 'Mother's Day Out' daycare program.In the early 70s, Jerine recommitted herself to following God's plans for her life. She was an early member of Cornerstone Church (now Venture Church) and cherished the friendships she nurtured there. As she grew older - she loved attending church and being a member of Cornerstone's "Keenagers."Jerine's life was selflessly devoted to helping others. She offered solace to the unfortunate; helping families in need; visiting those in the hospital; those in care centers and offering prayer for anyone who needed it. The individuals and families who were touched by her loving and giving nature are a tremendous undying legacy.Jerine is survived by her three sons, Terrell, Leland and Michael, a daughter-in-law Vicki, grandchildren Santana, Gala, Jack, Nathalie, Megan, and Elizabeth, and three great-grandchildren Alice, Aubrie, and Quinn. She is survived by her sister - Joan Van Over of Evansville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, D.T. "Jack" Dempsey, Jr.The family is lovingly grateful for Jerine's special caregivers - Darlene Deckard, Doug Cotter and Mike Cotter. A private service will be held Saturday, May 30th at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte in Springfield with a 'Celebration of Life' at a later date. In lieu of flowers - memorials may be made to Victory Mission or Springfield Regional Opera.