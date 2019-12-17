|
|
Jerol "Buzz" Stone
Springfield, Missouri - Jerol Dean "Buzz" Stone, age 76, passed away at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Buzz was born on November 27, 1943, the son of Dean and Mabel Stone.
He served in the United States Marines and went on to work for Frisco Lines and Burlington Northern Railroad.
Throughout his extensive career with the Frisco/Burlington Northern/BNSF Railway, Buzz demonstrated a sincere desire to assist his peers in the workplace. After many years as a locomotive engineer, he served as a peer contact and communicated with train crew members involved in rail crossing accidents to check on their well-being. Later he became an Operation Lifesaver presenter for the railroad and gave numerous lectures on rail crossing safety at schools, trucking companies, and in many cities and towns. He became a strong liaison between the railroad and the law enforcement community, coordinating "Trooper on the Train" exercises with local and state officers. Buzz became well versed in all aspects of rail crossing safety, and his knowledge and expertise was sought by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. For many years, and well into his retirement, he continued teaching rail crossing safety courses at the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City.
Buzz is survived by his loving wife Jean Stone; daughter Gina (Mike) Stone of St. Louis, Missouri; and a brother Michael Stone of Brumley, Missouri.
Buzz is loved and missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019