Jerry KirkseyBolivar - Jerry l. Kirksey, son of Bernard Lewis Kirksey and Jaunita Kirksey was born in Wheaton, MO. on November 20, 1938 and departed this life on August 5, 2020.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents , Bernard Lewis Kirksey and Jaunita Kirksey, his brother Mike Kirksey and a niece, Kelly Michelle Kirksey.He is survived by his wife, Barbara, their three sons, Jay (Kathryn)Kirksey, Daren (Stormie) Kirksey and David Kirksey, and nieces and a nephew who is considered a son, Sean (Jill) Kirksey, twelve grandchildren: Tanner Kirksey, Emma (Aric) Gooch, Drew Kirksey, Grace Kirksey, Evan Kirksey, Noah Kirksey, Avery Kirksey, Knox Kirksey, Kyle Kirksey, Kendell Kirksey, Caden Kirksey, and Cole Kirksey.Jerry Kirksey was a loving husband, proud father, good teacher, and a very successful coach, but best of all, he was a child of the King, our Lord Jesus Christ.He was a family man who watched his three sons play baseball and basketball. What Fun! In the summer the family would work on their farm: weeding the garden, cutting wood, and taking care of cattle, all morning. In the afternoon they would head for the golf course or swimming pooland back home to get the chores done , all this mingled with baseball practice or games. Sunday morning found the family in Sunday School and Church. That was a given!Jerry was an avid golfer, playing in many tournaments. He loved to compete! In the the coaching field he had a knack of getting the young men to play hard, play selflessly and play as a team. He would somehow convince them, because he believe it himself that by making your teammates better players, you became a better player and everyone gets the credit. Those are the qualities of success, no matter what field you are in .He will be missed by many but especially by his wife, sons and grandchildren. We love you Jerry.The services will be held at Northside Christian Church, Springfield, MO. on August 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a memorial to either The Baptist Children's Home c/o Jeff Hicks: 1837 East Cherry St. Springfield, MO. 65802 or The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals: 3525 S. National Ave. Ste. 203, Springfield, MO. 65807.