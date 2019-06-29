Jerry L. Hatch



Ash Grove - Jerry L. Hatch, 75, of Ash Grove, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Jerry, the son of W.R. "Bob" and Wilda (O'Kelley) Hatch, was born in Springfield, MO, on June 27, 1944.



Jerry enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and restoring old tractors. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.



Jerry is survived by his mother, Wilda Hatch; daughters, LeeAnn Hunnicutt and husband Lyndol, Linda Jarvis and husband Archie, all of Ash Grove; sister, Susan Padgitt and husband Dennis of KS; 5 grandchildren, Justin Hunnicutt and wife Jamie, Brian Hatch, Sydney Cook and husband Chad, Kayla Burke, Austin Gray; 5 great grandchildren, Lucas, Kolton, Nash, Jaxon, Logan; other family and many friends.



Jerry was preceded in death by his father, W.R. "Bob" Hatch; 2 sisters, Judy Hatch and Patricia Hatch.



Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 11:00AM until noon at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Graveside services will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00PM in Johns Chapel Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Jerry's name to Greene County K-9 and may be left at the funeral home. Published in the News-Leader on June 29, 2019