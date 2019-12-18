|
|
Jerry Layman
On Monday, December 16, 2019, Jerry L. Layman, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 77.
Jerry was born May 6, 1942 in Monroe, Michigan. He was the son of the late Edward Joseph and Mary Magdalen (LaPointe) Layman. In 1960, Jerry joined the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Suzanne Victor on November 9, 1963 in Salem, Missouri. Following their wedding, they moved to Monroe, Michigan. In 1966, they returned to help operate Victor Plumbing Company alongside Suzanne's family. Over the next 42 years Jerry made a significant impact in the community. They retired together in 2008.
Following retirement, Jerry loved traveling across the United States in his motor coach. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards, tinkering and fixing things. Above all, Jerry loved his family and friends. He cherished his time with Suzanne, his children, Jeff and Lisa, and grandsons, Cooper, Maxwell and Oliver. He was well known throughout the community for his generous heart, infectious laugh, endless smile and determined spirit. Jerry will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jerry served as a member of the Town & Country Bank Board of Directors for over 25 years. Additionally, he was a member of the Salem Golf and Country Club, American Legion and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jerry is survived by Suzanne, his wife of 56 years. His son, Jeff and wife Amy Layman along with their two boys, Maxwell and Oliver of Springfield, Missouri. His daughter Lisa and husband Craig Jordison and son Cooper Shaw of Lee's Summit, Missouri. His brother Greg and wife Kris Carpenter of Longmont, Colorado along with several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Edward Layman; mother, Magdalen Carpenter; step-father, George Carpenter; sister Margie (Layman) and brother-in-law Barney Epoch.
Memorial Services will be held at 11am, Saturday, December 21st at The Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary with Pastor Barry Baugh officiating. Visitation will be held for the public Friday evening from 5pm-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lovepack Backpack program or a charity that is special to your family.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019