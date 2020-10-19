Jerry Milton EstesNixa - Jerry Milton Estes, age 77, of Nixa, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born October 22, 1942 in Rogersville, the son of Frank Green Estes and Lois (Thomas) Estes. Jerry was a 1960 graduate of Logan-Rogersville High School. While in high school he played on basketball and baseball teams.Jerry pitched and played first base for Triple A Softball traveling team for Litton Industries and Pepsi-Cola. He attended Southwest Missouri State University and was a Department Manager for Litton Industries for 15 years.Jerry's parents owned and operated the Shady View Guernsey Dairy Farm in Rogersville. He and his brother, Gary, grew up showing dairy cattle at state fairs across the U.S., featuring top cattle in the nation, winning many ribbons and trophies.Jerry and his wife, Janice, ran the Nixa Livestock Auction in Nixa for 28 years. It featured a café, a feed and western store and indoor arena which included many team-roping, team-cutting, team-penning, barrel racing, rodeos and many horse events before selling in 2003. The NLA Café is still operating today in its 40th year. Jerry and Janice owned and raised cattle up until this year. Jerry loved team-penning and his horses. He especially loved team-penning with his daughter, Kathy and brother Gary.Jerry was active in his community helping bring Mighty Mite Football to Nixa. He and Janice chaperoned the Nixa FFA for several years even being honored with a plaque for "Outstanding Parents". He was an avid supporter of high school sports in Nixa. Over the years he coached several community girls softball and boys baseball leagues.Jerry made many good friends over the years from high school days, to fairs, showing cattle, horse events, coaching, sports, and being a community businessman. Jerry was a true cowboy at heart and was a member of the Finley River Cowboy Church.Survivors include: His wife of 53 years, Janice; two sons and their wives, Scott and Susan Estes of Rogersville, and Mike and Cindy Gann of Nixa; a daughter, Kathy Willig and husband Dave of Nixa; grandchildren, Hannah Grubbs and husband Will of Cape Girardeau, Jake Estes and wife Mollie of Rogersville, Alexandra Hamai and husband Kenny of Nixa, Austin Gann of Springfield, Kali Miller and husband Chad of Arnold, and Grace Gann of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Seth, Marshall, Jeremiah, Claudette, Logan, and Raylan; a brother Gary Estes of Rogersville; three nephews; many cousins and friends. Jerry will be sadly missed.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lois Estes, a brother Ronnie Estes and a son, Gary R. Gann.A graveside funeral will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 22, in Hopedale Cemetery, Ozark. The family asks that mask wearing and social distancing be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.