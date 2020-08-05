1/1
Jerry Noble Sweaney
1932 - 2020
Jerry Noble Sweaney

Springfield - Jerry Noble Sweaney, 88, of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 29, 2020. He was kind-hearted, generous, funny, loving, attentive, devoted, and the epitome of a gentleman. He loved to laugh, and often got so tickled at his own stories that he had trouble finishing them. He loved to fish and spent many hours on the Niangua River near Buffalo, MO. He loved his family exceptionally, and often knew his great-grandchildren and grandchildren's activity schedule better than anyone else.

Jerry was born on July 21, 1932 in Buffalo, MO, to Hobart and Alma Sweaney. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothy (Anderson) Sweaney, for nearly 67 years.

Jerry graduated from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State), served in the Army for two years, and spent his entire professional career in radio and television broadcasting. He was an active community, civic, and church leader throughout his life. He was a long-time leader of the Men's Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast in Springfield.

Jerry is survived by his wife Dorothy, his children Susan Rich and John Sweaney (Christi); his grandchildren Jennifer Elliott (Matt), Dustin Rich (Ali), Hannah Sweaney, and Zoe Sweaney; and his great-grandchildren Luke Rich, Dillon Rich, Ethan Phillips, and Cooper Elliott. We loved him greatly and will miss him dearly, and we are thankful that he can now rest in peace with the Lord.

A drive thru visitation will be facilitated by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home and held on the south side of First & Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, MO, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM. A celebration of life service for family only will be streamed and available for public watching via https://firstandcalvary.org/live, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Men's Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast c/o First and Calvary, 820 E Cherry St, Springfield, MO 65806, or to your favorite charity.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
drive thru, south side of First & Calvary Presbyterian Church
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
live streamed online via https://firstandcalvary.org/live
Guest Book

