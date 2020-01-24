|
Jerry R. Carroll
Springfield - Jerry Ray Carroll, 69, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020.
Born July 6, 1950 to Raymond and Mary Jo Carroll, Jerry was one of six children. He graduated from Republic High School in 1968 where he was a standout athlete and remained in the Springfield area.
He married the love of his life, Margaret, June 16, 1978 and together they were active in the area softball scene. Jerry loved being outdoors and hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pastimes. He was President of The Missouri Bass Club Association for 21 years, where he competed and won several fishing tournaments. He was President of Morris Oil Company for more than 20 years, and prior to that he worked for Bell Building Systems.
Jerry served on many local boards, some include, Springfield Park Board, Ronald McDonald House Board, Ozark Empire Fair Foundation Board, Missouri Winter Games Board, and the Springfield Branson Regional Airport Board. In 2000 Jerry was inducted into the Springfield Softball Hall of Fame. He was a proud Shriner and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Jerry spent most of his time attending sporting events, whether it was cheering on Logan-Rogersville, Missouri State or the Cardinals. The pride and joy of his life was his daughter Callie and you most likely heard him talk about her at one point or another. It was very rare that you wouldn't see Jerry, Margaret and Callie all together. Jerry loved his family and his four-legged fur ball, Chucky. He was very fond of his nephew and niece Dale and Heidi and his only surviving sibling, Jackie.
Jerry was full of life and was always making others laugh. Please celebrate his life by loving big and laughing hard.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 2210 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, followed by a dessert reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jerry, Margaret and Callie Carroll Basketball Scholarship through the Missouri State University Foundation, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. Springfield, MO 65806.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020