Jerry Ross
1939 - 2020
Jerry Ross

Morrisville - Jerry Lewis Ross, 81, Morrisville, Missouri passed away on November 27, 2020 after a long illness. Jerry was born to Osba Roosevelt and Opal Ann (Smith) Ross on November 19, 1939 in Cassville, Missouri. Jerry graduated from Aurora High School in 1957. He then attended two years at Portrville College in California. On August 8, 1961 he married Janet Klingsporn and together they had three children. Jerry and Bob Presley owned and operated Springfield Supply Company, ( a wholesale heating and cooling company). On October 10, 1998 Jerry married Onita Cheek and together they traveled, fished, played the ponies, and worked on the farm. Jerry made many trips with the guys he enjoyed and talked about those times often. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Janet, a baby daughter Connie, son, Daniel Lee along with his seven siblings. Jerry is survived by his wife Onita; daughter Jill (Greg) Hanson; granddaughters, Whitney Shepard, Megan Shepherd, Hannah Hall and Hailey Webster, four great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and many friends. The family would like to thank CMH Hospice and his nurse Pam for all the excellent care. Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CMH Hospice or a charity of your choice.




Published in News-Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Meadors Funeral Home
