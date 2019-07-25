|
Jerry W. Clevenger
Springfield - Jerry W. Clevenger 77, of Spfld, MO passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1941.
As a young man, he entered the U.S. Air Force assigned to Combat Defense Squadron with his service dog, Fang. As a veteran, he graduated from DeVry and began a career in computer programming at Bell & Howell, where he met and later married Lavada in 1974. As a couple, they were involved in prayer groups; New Jerusalem and Oremus. He played keyboards and bass guitar. He had a love for model trains, welding, hunting and his 3-D printer.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Louise (Martin) Clevenger; his loving wife of 25 years Lavada; grandparents, Blanche and Frances Clevenger and siblings Jim and Barbara.
Survivors include his daughter, Lauren (Lori) Clevenger; four step children, Jayne Sebastian, Shawn E. Parker, Carolen Rodgers and Robert Wright; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Debra Gilden; brother, Jack Clevenger; a special cousin, Daniel Whitson and wife Ronda; as well as a long time girlfriend of 18 years Patty Stiles, lifelong friend, Tom Self and a host of friends and family.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00pm in Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Highway EE Spfld, MO) with a private family graveside interment to follow.
Published in the News-Leader on July 25, 2019