Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jerry W. Clevenger


1941 - 2019
Jerry W. Clevenger

Springfield - Jerry W. Clevenger 77, of Spfld, MO passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1941.

As a young man, he entered the U.S. Air Force assigned to Combat Defense Squadron with his service dog, Fang. As a veteran, he graduated from DeVry and began a career in computer programming at Bell & Howell, where he met and later married Lavada in 1974. As a couple, they were involved in prayer groups; New Jerusalem and Oremus. He played keyboards and bass guitar. He had a love for model trains, welding, hunting and his 3-D printer.

Preceding him in death are his mother, Louise (Martin) Clevenger; his loving wife of 25 years Lavada; grandparents, Blanche and Frances Clevenger and siblings Jim and Barbara.

Survivors include his daughter, Lauren (Lori) Clevenger; four step children, Jayne Sebastian, Shawn E. Parker, Carolen Rodgers and Robert Wright; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Debra Gilden; brother, Jack Clevenger; a special cousin, Daniel Whitson and wife Ronda; as well as a long time girlfriend of 18 years Patty Stiles, lifelong friend, Tom Self and a host of friends and family.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00pm in Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Highway EE Spfld, MO) with a private family graveside interment to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 25, 2019
