Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
For immediate family - Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
1945 - 2020
Jerry Wood Obituary
Jerry Wood

Springfield - Jerry Walter Wood, 74, Springfield, Missouri, passed away April 11, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. Jerry was born in Springfield, Missouri to Walter Wesley Wood and Alma Mae (Matthews) Wood on June 7, 1945.

He attended Parkview High School and went on to join the United States Air Force for 4 years and then he worked for the Springfield Fire Department for 21 years. He was a member of the Gate of the Temple Lodge #422 and the Springfield Benchrest Rifle Club.

Jerry married the love of his life Regina Lane, January 10, 1990.

Jerry's parents, Walter and Alma Wood, and a brother Floyd Wood preceded him in death.

Jerry is survived by his wife Regina, sisters, Sara Ghan and Josie White, son Aaron Wood and wife Kimberly, daughter Catherine Vigneaux and husband Joe, grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Dominick, Kekoa, Meredith, Anuhea, Logan, and Great - Grandchildren, Adeline and Nolan.

He enjoyed shooting, sports and fishing, he loved his friends and family, living life with gusto and true friendship for all.

Jerry will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

We will have an open visitation from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the funeral home.

Services will be at 9:30 A.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020 for the immediate family with burial in Missouri Veteran's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
