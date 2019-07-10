|
Jesselyn Courdin Terry
Springfield - Jesselyn Courdin Terry, 96, of Springfield, passed into the Lord's loving arms on July 7, 2019.
Jesselyn was born August 12, 1922 in Purdy, Missouri to Harry and Miami Courdin. She went to beauty school as a young lady and worked as a beautician to earn money for college. After college, Jesselyn taught second and third grades for a couple of years before marrying the love of her life, Eugene Terry, on June 30, 1946. They were devoted to each other through nearly 66 years of marriage. They had four children.
She and Gene worked hard on their farm and to raise their children. Jesselyn tended a large garden to help feed the family and worked outside the home after the children were grown. She was an excellent seamstress and could grow most anything. Though she was a hard worker with fortitude, what really distinguished her was her deep love for her family, her extended family and her many friends and neighbors. Jesselyn was vitally interested in their welfare and how their lives were progressing. This was aided considerably by her giving, loving nature and amazing memory. She possessed a sharp mind and a keen sense of humor and closely followed current events until her recent illness. One of her interests was her family history. Her grandfather was one of the original 49 Waldensian immigrants who settled in the Monett area. Jesselyn loved her country and above all, had a great love for her Lord, Jesus Christ. She will be deeply missed.
Jesselyn is survived by her beloved family: three children, Connie (John) Koetting of Overland Park, Kansas, Janet (Kenneth) Southard of Springfield and Randall (Brenda) Terry, also of Springfield; son-in-law Paul Misner; five grandchildren, Kara (T.J.) Wilson, Kristopher (Terri) Southard, Justin Koetting, Jeffrey Koetting and Susan (Timothy) Simpson; four great grandchildren, Sean Wilson, Conner Wilson, Lincoln Simpson and Grant Simpson; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, parents, daughter, Renee Misner, sister, Lorraine Dye, and brother, Gene Courdin.
Funeral services will be on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Monett, Missouri. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00p.m.. Burial will follow in Arnhart Cemetery in Purdy, Missouri.
Jesselyn's family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Manor at Elfindale for the extraordinary loving care they provided her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Arnhart Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on July 10, 2019