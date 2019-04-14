Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO
Jessie Earl Smith Obituary
Jessie Earl Smith

Springfield - Jessie Earl Smith 95, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Earl leaves behind his wife, Nancy; three sons, Steven, Russell and Ray and their wives; niece, Patty; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son; grandson; brothers and his sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Klingner-Cope Family funeral home (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO) with a visitation from 10:30-11:00am. A burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Earls name to the (3645 S. Avenue Springfield, MO) or Haven Hospice ( 850 North 25th Street Ozark, MO).

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
