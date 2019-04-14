|
Jessie Earl Smith
Springfield - Jessie Earl Smith 95, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Earl leaves behind his wife, Nancy; three sons, Steven, Russell and Ray and their wives; niece, Patty; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son; grandson; brothers and his sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Klingner-Cope Family funeral home (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO) with a visitation from 10:30-11:00am. A burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Earls name to the (3645 S. Avenue Springfield, MO) or Haven Hospice ( 850 North 25th Street Ozark, MO).
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019