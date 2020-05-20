Services
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
(417) 859-6330
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Eureka Cemetery
Rader, MO
Jessie Loren Maroney Obituary
Springfield Missouri - Jessie Loren Maroney, Springfield, Missouri, son of Vern L. Maroney and Mary Elta (Keesling) Maroney was born August 22, 1922, in Wright County, Missouri and passed away May 19, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri at the age of ninety-seven years. He was united in marriage to Della Frances Arthur on June 15, 1947 and they were married for 73 years.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Lynn "JL", his parents, brothers, Bill and Lowell Maroney and sister, Edith Riesterer.

He is survived by his wife, Della Frances, son, Larry (Denise) Maroney, grandchildren, Andrew (Marsha) Maroney and Melissa (Billy) Kimmons all of Springfield, Missouri; great grandchildren, Isabel and Kaitlyn Maroney and Paige, Jasper and Jenson Kimmons.

Jess was raised and attended school in Rader, Missouri. He left school after 8th grade and helped on the farm. He joined the Army Air Corps at 18, becoming a Sergeant stationed in Guam during WWII. After the war, he worked as an aircraft mechanic at several airports in Missouri and Arkansas before retiring as Office Administration Flight Operations, Director of Maintenance for the State of Missouri. He was a big reason that his grandson, Andrew, decided to enter the field of aviation.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and we wish to thank the staff of The Waterford, 417 Health and Haven Hospice for their love and support in the past few months.

Graveside services for Jessie Loren Maroney will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Eureka Cemetery, Rader, Missouri with Elder Donald Lane officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com
Published in the News-Leader from May 20 to May 22, 2020
