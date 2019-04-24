|
|
Jewell Katherine Dowdy
Mt. Vernon - Jewell Katherine Dowdy, age 96, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Birch Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, Missouri. She was born January 23, 1923, in Halltown, Missouri, the daughter of Doss and Mellie (Morris) Carter, and was a member of the Halltown Baptist Church.
Jewell was a 1940 graduate of Halltown High School. She married Allen Turk (Billy Bob) Dowdy on August 3, 1940, in Ozark, Missouri. After Bill returned from Germany serving in WWII, he began work for General Motors and the Chrysler Corporation. As a result he and Jewell frequently relocated from Halltown to Saint Louis, Jefferson City, Dallas, Texas, Southern California twice, and then Ash Grove until finally they settled for good, with their four children, in Mt. Vernon. Together they ran their businesses where Jewell served as bookkeeper, and shared much, much fun with all their Mt. Vernon and Shady Inn friends. Bill preceded her in death on June 15, 1997.
Jewell is survived by her sons, Bruce A. Dowdy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Michael C. Dowdy of Sonoma, California, and Steve Dowdy and his wife, Marcia, of Springfield; daughter Katherine Dowdy and partner John Dillon, of Ozark, Missouri; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, include Mitzi Smith and her son, Trevor Means, of Yukon, Oklahoma; Blake Dowdy, Carrie Brown and her husband, Jared, of Springfield; Lauren Holt, her husband and son, Jordan and Hayden of Mannford, Oklahoma, Cody Dillon, her partner Ugo Di Castro, and their twin sons Leo and Kai Di Castro of Santa Teresa, Costa Rica; nephews, Andy Baldridge and his wife, Mary, of Ozark, Bill Baldridge and his wife, LuAnn, of Michigan; niece, Brenda Myers and her husband, Ronnie of Halltown; niece-in-law, Emma Carter, widow of Morris Carter, of Springfield. She also loved and adored a close-knit gaggle of cousins, with whom she especially enjoyed the Carter family tradition of hot dogs and oyster stew on Christmas Eve.
Jewell K. was preceded in death by her parents, Doss and Mellie Carter, husband Bill (Allen Turk) Dowdy, granddaughter, Kelly Jo Dowdy, sister Marie Starkey, brother Loyd Morris Carter and his wife, Reva and nephew Morris Gene Carter.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Rock Prairie Cemetery in Halltown.
Memorial donations may be made payable to Camp Barnabas in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019