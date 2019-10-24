Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
5201 South Southwood
Springfield, MO
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
J.h. Davison


1933 - 2019
J.h. Davison Obituary
J.H. Davison

Battlefield - J.H. Davison, age 86 , of Battlefield, passed away Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Bentonview Park Health and Rehabilitation .

J.H. was born August 16, 1933 in Niangua, MO, in a log cabin along the Niangua river. to Hubert and Ruby Davison. He was a graduate of Central High School, Springfield, MO. J.H. served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Myrna Mott on February 15, 1958, in Quincy, IL.. J. H. was a graduate of Kansas City Techinical Institute, he graduated with a F.C.C. Class A license. He was self employed as a licensed electrical and general contractor, He owned and operated the House Doctor Company, for Many years. The most important thing in J.H.'s life was his family.

Survivors include his four loving children, David Davison and wife Leona, Beverly Root and husband Scott, Barbara Leevy and husband Gary, and Ruth Mekosh and husband Joe; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Jane Woods; and a host of family and friends.

J.H. was preceded in death by his beloved wife Myrna Davison; one brother, Bill Davison; and his parents, Hubert and Ruby Davison.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Missouri Veterans Cemetery 5201 South Southwood Springfield, Missouri 65804, with a memorial visittaion to follow from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, 441 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
