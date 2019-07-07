|
|
Jim Marshall
Rogersville - Edwin James "Jim" Marshall, 82, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July, 3, 2019 in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Rogersville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at West Finley Cemetery, Fordland.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 pm, with Masonic services following at 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019