Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
For more information about
Jim Marshall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Rogersville, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Marshall Obituary
Jim Marshall

Rogersville - Edwin James "Jim" Marshall, 82, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July, 3, 2019 in his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Rogersville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at West Finley Cemetery, Fordland.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 pm, with Masonic services following at 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now