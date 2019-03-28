|
Jim Murphy
Republic - Jim Murphy of Republic, Missouri passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Jim was born in Harrison, AR. and attended Bergman Schools. At the age of 19 Jim married his sweetheart Barbara June (Marchant) of Capps. Barbara completed her Junior and Senior years of High School at the same time so that she and Jim could be married. They spent several years moving around Arkansas and Missouri while Jim worked in construction before making their home in Republic, MO.
Jim and Barbara moved to Republic in 1970. Over the next 49 years they raised their three sons in Republic while Jim worked at City Utilities for 35 years. During this time Jim and Barbara attended Macedonia Baptist Church where they were active members. Jim regularly served as trustee, deacon, advisor, and friend to the church. He also served his community for many years in Republic as the President of the Park Board where he was instrumental in growing the youth baseball and basketball programs, construction of a Senior Adult Center and the Republic Civic Center. During this time, he also coached teams for all three sons. He always loved when past team members would stop him in town and reminisce about him coaching their teams and growing up in Republic. Jim was a frequent Saturday morning visitor to Brown's Country Kitchen, and most recently Village Inn, for Saturday morning breakfast with his buddies to discuss local sports, construction activities, and who would pay for the meal that day. Last but not least, Jim was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan. He was a football and basketball season ticket holder for many years, making the drive to Fayetteville from Republic regularly.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Loy and Mary Murphy, two brothers, J. Lee Murphy and Joe Murphy, and one sister Ava Doris Kendall. Those close to him in later years will know that he was also preceded in death by Sooie, his beloved dog.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara. He leaves behind three sons; Dale and wife Tracey, Mike and wife Rhonda, and Dustin and wife Lora. Additionally, he leaves behind seven grandchildren: Robin, Whitney, Ryan, Kaley, Regan, Crawford, and Roman along with three great-grandchildren: Kaiya, Jakahri, and Carter.
Funeral services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 AM. Visitation will be held at Meadors Funeral Home in Republic, MO. on Friday, March 29 at 6 PM. Burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in Harrison, AR. at 2PM. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019