Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Finley River Cowboy Church
Highlandville, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Finley River Cowboy Church
Highlandville, MO
View Map
Pastor Jim Rantz


1954 - 2019
Pastor Jim Rantz Obituary
Pastor Jim Rantz

Nixa - James Willard Rantz, JR (Jim or JR to those that know him), 64 of Nixa, Missouri, died at his home on September 17, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Jim was born on December 3, 1954, in Springfield, Missouri to Willard and Wilma Rantz. He was a graduate of Nixa High School in Nixa, MO.

Jim married Brenda Gold, his high school sweetheart, on January 19, 1974, and they have remained in love and devoted to each other ever since. They remained in Nixa and chose to build their house, farm, life, and family there.

Jim lived most of his life as a farmer in addition to operating a trail ride at Mutton Hallow in Branson, owning JR's Feed and Western Supply, being an award-winning announcer, and working at Nixa Hardware.

In 2011, he heard the call from God to go into the ministry full time and founded Finley River Cowboy Church where he has served as the pastor since its founding.

Jim is survived by Brenda (Gold) Rantz, his wife of 45 years, his only child Zac, his father Willard, his brother Tom and wife Vicky, brother-in-law Denny Gold and wife Sandy, brother-in-law Dwain Gold and wife Mary Jo, his nieces & nephews Colter Rantz, Nathan Gold, Jon Gold, Amanda (Gold) Martin, Caleb Gold, and Daley Gold-Swan as well as numerous other relatives, adopted family Curtis and Loretta Watkins, Jeremy and Summer Keithley and their children Trenton and Shelby, and his loyal buddy Tuffy.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother Wilma Rantz, mother-in-law Dee Horne, father-in-law Raymond Gold, father-in-law Ron Horne, and family friend Helen Price.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Finley River Cowboy Church in Highlandville, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday from high 12-noon to 1 p.m. at Finley River Cowboy Church. Jim will be laid to rest in the McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery. Adams Funeral Home in Nixa is charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gideons at www.sendtheword.org to purchase Bibles.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 19, 2019
