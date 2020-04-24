|
Jimmie Stewart, Sr.
Reeds Spring - Jimmie Dale Stewart Sr 76 of Reeds Spring, MO went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 23, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born December 14, 1943 in Springfield, MO to Forrest James and Clara Mae (Mincks) Stewart. He attended Central High School after school he joined into marriage with Joan C. Mallard on May 12, 1962. After the passing of Joan, Jimmie was joined into marriage to Karen (Katie) Griffith on October 26, 2000.
Jimmie was a retired manager from Jimmy Michel Motors where he had worked for 26 years. He was a proud member of the Galena Masonic Lodge #515. Jimmie was initiated into the mysteries of Freemasonry on March 4, 1972 at Mack's Creek, Lodge #433. On October 1, 2009 he "transferred" his membership to Galena Lodge #515, where he has served in various offices in the Lodge. He was elected as Worshipful Master of Galena Lodge #515 on October 13, 2014. He was a very giving and caring Brother, even serving in an office of the Lodge during his illness in 2018 as Treasurer of the Lodge. Jimmie was a super fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and was able to see his Kansas City Chiefs win the super bowl. He loved watching his sports, spending time with his family, friends and his masonic family. He loved to smile and joke, and never met a stranger. Everyone who met Jimmie fell in love with his kindness and laughter.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, stepfather John Drennan, first wife Joan, three brothers Mark, Winfred and Manfred, two sisters Ila Mae Baker and JoAnn Rhodes and a great grandson Rayden Bright.
He leaves behind his wife Katie of the home, two sons Jim (JD) and wife Lisa of Cape Coral, FL, Glenn and wife Melissa of Clever, MO, a daughter Robin Cantwell and husband Mark of Crane, MO, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will greatly miss him every day.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Hopedale Cemetery, with Pastor Bruce Baker officiating, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020