Jimmy Jones
Battlefield - Jimmy Jones, Battlefield, MO, son of Hillard and Susie (Rutledge) Jones, was born on May 21, 1950 in Galena, MO and departed this life on November 27, 2019, at the age of 69.
Jimmy was an automotive salesman for Pinegar Chevrolet, Republic, MO who had lived in the area for the past thirty-five years coming from Tacoma, WA. He graduated from Galena High School, Galena, MO, enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing and watching football. He had an infectious laugh and a knack for making people smile, his demeanor was always upbeat and fun-loving. Jimmy was loved by all who knew him and will truly be missed.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Hillard and Susie Jones; five brothers, Wayne Jones, Cotton Jones, Lloyd Jones, Jesse Jones and Dale "Skeet" Jones; and four sisters, Margie Jones, Hazel Jones, Dorothy Hill and Mildred Johnson.
Survivors include: one daughter, Leesa Pickering and her husband, Matt; one son, Scott Jones and his wife, Jennifer; four grandsons, Will Pickering, Cole Pickering, Chris Jones and Cooper Jones; 1 sister Opal Yetter; 3 brothers, Carl Jones and his wife, Jeannie, Cliff Jones and Claude Jones and his wife, Alta and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Bushnell officiating. Burial will be in Galena Cemetery, Galena, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019