|
|
Jimmy Leo Sieber
Nixa - Jimmy Leo Sieber age 66 of Nixa MO passed away 1-22-20 at home following a short illness. He was a 1973 Nixa graduate. Jim was a mechanic and co-owner of A-1 import repair in Nixa MO, He also was a local building contractor. For over 20 years he has played bass guitar in a blues band " Blue plate special"
Jim was preceded in death by his father Leo Sieber, his stepfather Max Campbell, Floyed and Icy May McCoy. He is survived by his wife Bridget, 2 children James Sieber Nixa, Amy ( Micaiah) Medlin of Hurley, 3 grandchildren Kyle, Levi, Josie. Mother Mary Campbell, sister Judy (Dave) Callantine. He will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be at Greenlawn South 441 W Battlefield St. Springfield Mo. Saturday, Jan 25th, from 11:30 to 1:30.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020