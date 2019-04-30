|
Jimmy Lou (Maples) Bradley
Springfield - Jimmy Lou (Maples) Bradley, 79, of Springfield, MO passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a long illness. She was born April 5, 1940 to Roy F and Lena (Webster) Maples in Los Angeles, California. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and served our country in the Navy Reserves.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her faithful companion and pet, Spike.
She is survived by four children and their spouses: Steve Bradley (Terri), Darin Bradley (Sandi) Mike Bradley (Jean), and Kathy Garton (Tim); eight grandchildren: Kristina Elrick (Eddie Ruble), Lisa Clark (Gary), Clint Underwood (Caitlin), Amber Toscano, Stephanie Bradley (Ronan Keeffe), Chance Garton (Haley), Chase Bradley (Courtney), Ryan Bradley, and Shelby Hamilton (Steven); seven great-grandchildren: Jaden Ruble, Andrew Toscano, Owen Bradley, Leah Bradley and Cruz, Case and Cove Underwood; and two brothers and their spouses: Roy Maples (Deniese) and Dennis Maples (Karol).
Jimmy Lou worked hard to provide for her children. She was a kind and gentle woman and devoted her life to her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She was selfless, fearless, and a loving soul to all she knew. Her unwavering confidence in her children and grandchildren made them feel that they could accomplish anything. Her laughter is unforgettable, and she will always be remembered for her ability to see the positive and find the joy and humor in life. She is already terribly missed.
According to her wishes, the body has been cremated under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. No formal services are planned.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jimmy can be made to the Epilepsy Association of Missouri and Kansas, 2340 E Meyer Blvd, Bldg.1, Suite 300B, Kansas City, MO 64132.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019