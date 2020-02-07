|
Jina Leane Jenson
Springfield - Jina Leane Jenson, age 54, departed this life February 4th, 2020 after fiercely fighting cancer for over a year. Jina was preceded in death by her father Michael P. Powers, and her sister Kerry Smythe. She is survived by her children Joseph Martin, Madeline Martin, and Joshua Martin. She is also survived by her mom Terese M. Powers, her two sisters Jodie R. Wachs (and Jeff) and Tere L. Norris (and John), brothers Patrick M. Powers (and Lisa), Tommy M. Powers (and Melanie), her granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
She will be missed forever. We could write a book about Jina's life and all she did, but who she was can be summed up by something she wrote and believed with all her heart:
"Love was here before all things and love will mend all things and love will outlast all things. It is all about love. So it is no surprise that the life He gives to us is a life that comes from love and lives in love and is destined for love. Creator. Love." -Jina Leane Jenson, 1-30-2017
Our hearts are broken, but we will try to replace in this world what was lost when you left us.
We love you Jina. --Mom, Jodie, and Tere.
Family and friends are invited to a mass for Jina at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E Bennett St, Springfield, MO 65804. Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020