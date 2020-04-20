|
Jo Ann Buckner
Springfield - Jo Ann Buckner of Springfield passed away April 17, 2020, at the age of 90. Jo Ann was born in Sikeston, Missouri, to Joseph Lisle Brown and Corrine Connely Brown. She grew up in St. Joseph before moving to Springfield as a young woman. She went to Central High School and graduated from Drury College, where she was an active member of Pi Beta Phi.
Jo Ann married John Ross (Jack) Buckner in 1952, and they had two children. For many years they lived in Des Moines, Iowa, but returned to Springfield in 1976. Jo Ann taught piano lessons and was a member of many community organizations, including PEO and Art Group. She was a member of King's Way United Methodist Church for more than 40 years, where she was in Alter Guild.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband in 1994 and by her son, John Lisle Buckner in 1995.
In 1998 Jo Ann was introduced to the man that would become her life partner for the remainder of her days. Willard J. (Bill) Gulley and Jo Ann traveled across the country, turning every life circumstance into an adventure. Together they enjoyed the Drury Panthers, the Missouri State Bears, the Springfield Symphony, and just being with one another. Bill was always by Jo Ann's side to care for her as she made her way through her final years.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Robin Lee Buckner Price and her husband Daniel, her grandson Braden Joseph Price and his wife Amanda, her granddaughter Hannah Buckner Castellano and her husband Nicholas, her great granddaughter Josephine Lee Castellano, and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her most special love and soul mate of 22 years Bill Gulley, his son Willard Gulley Jr., his daughter Laree Moore and her husband Dale, his son James Gulley, and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the amazing care they provided to Jo Ann and her loved ones during this most difficult time. We also want to give special thanks to the staff of Seasons Hospice for their care, guidance, and compassion.
Burial at Eastlawn Cemetery in Springfield will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020