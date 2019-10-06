Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Crank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Crank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Crank

Springfield - Jo Ann Crank, 88 of Springfield, MO passed away at 8:00 a.m. Friday, October 4 in the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, MO. She had been a resident for over five years since suffering a stroke in 2014. Before coming to Springfield in 2002, she spent her early years in Malden, Missouri and West Palm Beach, Florida.

She was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield and was very strong in her faith. She had a loving church family who supported her through her long illness.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank R. Frazier, Jr. and Doris Stokes Rayburn, her sister and brother, Doris Sue Frazier and Frank R. Frazier III, and her grandson, Daniel R. Crank.

Jo Ann's family was the focus of her life. She is survived by her children, Don Crank II, (Shelly) of Dakota Dunes, SD, Joe Crank (LaVonda) of Malden, MO, and Kerry Schroeppel (Bob) of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Erika), Don III, Michael, Andy (Jeff), Allison (Michael), Ann (Heather), and Steven; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jaci, Arieyanna, Savanna, Abbie, Johnna, Camryn, Jessalyn, Weston, Lincoln, Novalei, Grace, and Jack.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield, MO. Friends and family may visit before and after the memorial service.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now