Jo Ann Crank
Springfield - Jo Ann Crank, 88 of Springfield, MO passed away at 8:00 a.m. Friday, October 4 in the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, MO. She had been a resident for over five years since suffering a stroke in 2014. Before coming to Springfield in 2002, she spent her early years in Malden, Missouri and West Palm Beach, Florida.
She was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield and was very strong in her faith. She had a loving church family who supported her through her long illness.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank R. Frazier, Jr. and Doris Stokes Rayburn, her sister and brother, Doris Sue Frazier and Frank R. Frazier III, and her grandson, Daniel R. Crank.
Jo Ann's family was the focus of her life. She is survived by her children, Don Crank II, (Shelly) of Dakota Dunes, SD, Joe Crank (LaVonda) of Malden, MO, and Kerry Schroeppel (Bob) of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Erika), Don III, Michael, Andy (Jeff), Allison (Michael), Ann (Heather), and Steven; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jaci, Arieyanna, Savanna, Abbie, Johnna, Camryn, Jessalyn, Weston, Lincoln, Novalei, Grace, and Jack.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield, MO. Friends and family may visit before and after the memorial service.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019