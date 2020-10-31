1/1
Jo Ann Polk
Jo Ann Polk

Republic - Jo Ann Polk, 78, of Republic, MO, and formerly of Evansville, IN, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020.

She was born in Cisne, Illinois, to Silas and Nadene Walker, who precede her in death. Two brothers, Gary Lee and William Harvey Walker, also precede her in death.

Jo Ann and her husband, Michael Polk, were married for 57 years. He survives in the home.

She is also survived by her children Jana Polk Butrum of Hallsville, MO, and James Polk of Evansville IN; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.

Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
