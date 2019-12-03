|
Jo Ann (nee Porter) Sharpe
Ballwin - Sharpe, Jo Ann (nee Porter), of Ballwin, MO, departed this life, Monday, December 2, 2019.
She was a wonderful loving wife, devoted and caring mother, proud and supportive grandmother and trusted friend to many. She was a valued member of the St. Louis West County YMCA, serving as Office Coordinator. She participated in opening the new YMCA facility in Chesterfield, MO. She received a Proclamation Award designating January 30, 1998 as "Jo Ann Sharpe Day" in the city of Ballwin, MO. She was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manchester, MO. After retirement she remained active in local community affairs. She was recognized for making days brighter and lives better with her ever-present smile, congenial personality, positive attitude, consideration and kindness.
Jo Ann was born and attended school in Rogersville, MO. She attended Kansas State Teachers College in Pittsburg, KS. She was united in marriage to James Sharpe at the First Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK, and they were married for 55 years. She was mother to Keith (Dora) of Asheville, NC; Craig (Kim) of Oak Hill, VA; Kevin (Paula) of Eureka, MO; and Regina Morones of Lake St. Louis, MO. She was the cherished grandmother of Bryan, Daniel, Christopher, David, Dylan, Carson, Justin, Jesse and Joseph Sharpe, Zachary and Ashley Alexander and Ava Morones; great-grandmother of Josh Steinkohl, Sailor, Olivia, Loreli, Sophia, Gabriel, Jackson and Baker Sharpe. She is also survived by her brother, Larry (Linda) Porter of Rogersville, MO, her sister, Linda Hampton of Fordland, MO, and many other relatives and dear friends.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and Leo Porter of Rogersville, MO, brothers Leo Jr. (Donna), Herbert (Nelda), Donnie (Cathy) and Jerry (Janice) Porter.
Services: Funeral service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Old Woods Mill Rd, Manchester, MO, Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., at Holloway Rd., Ballwin, MO, Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at White Oak Cemetery in Rogersville, MO on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Chesterfield Family YMCA. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
