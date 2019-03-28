|
Jo Laine Rook
Springfield - Jo Laine Rook, 87, of Springfield, passed away March 25, 2019. Jo Laine was born November 24, 1931 to Chester and Lucy Holder.
Jo Laine married Joe Allen Rook, December 30, 1950 and for 63 years they loved each other with a strong commitment of faith and family.
Together they raised their three children from a home they shared for over 60 years. Jo Laine loved and served her family selflessly always with a positive outlook. She was an encourager who chose to find the good in all things. She was a gracious hostess, an excellent cook, always prepared, always with grace, always with love. Her character lives on in her namesakes, three granddaughters, one great granddaughter and three nieces share her name.
Her family includes son Allen, wife Christy, their children Erin and Anna, Matt Edwards and Jenny.
Son Tom, wife Lisa, their son Ryan, wife Lori, their children Aidan, Lincoln and Nora. Daughter Abbi, husband Garen, their children Brady and Thomas.
Daughter Carrie, husband Curt, their daughter Callie. Son Evan, wife, Janna, their children Guston and Goldie Jo.
There is a joyful reunion in Heaven for Jo Laine with her parents, her beloved siblings, and of course, the love of her life, Joe Allen.
A special thank you to her caregivers and friends, Charlene and Darlene, and a warm appreciation and thanks to Phoenix Hospice.
We are proud to honor Jo Laine Holder Rook on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East at 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO. Visitation at 1pm and Memorial Service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019