Joan Behrends
Ozark - Joan Loraine (Kahlich) Behrends passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved daughter of Carl and Odelia Kahlich was born in Slaton, TX on December 27, 1934. She is survived by her loving husband Robert whom she wed in 1960; children Michael (and Tammie), Steven (and Anita) and predeceased Robert Blake; grandchildren Stephanie (and Jake) Brown and Michael Blake (and Victoria) Behrends; great-grandchildren Aaron, Makayla and Kallen.
Joan cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; was devoted to the lord and her church; and created amazing quilts for her family and those in need. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her name to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on at 11am, Saturday August 3, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1796 N. State Highway NN, Ozark, Missouri 65721. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9am until Service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019