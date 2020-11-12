Joan Charton
Springfield - Joan Francis (Dillon) Charton, 91, passed peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Strafford Care Center in Strafford, MO. She was born August 24, 1929 in Springfield, MO to Pansy Francis (Hopkins) Dillon and Elmer L. Dillion.
Joan and Robert Allen Charton were married April 5, 1950 at the Campbell Ave. Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. In high school Joan was a member of the Kilties, a Rainbow Girl and a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was one of the original employees of Ozark Airlines when it first came to Springfield and retired after the company was purchased by Trans World Airlines. After her retirement, she was a volunteer for several years with Springfield Regional Opera and for ten years with St. John's Hospital.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years and her parents.
Joan is survived by her son Richard Allen Charton of Springfield, MO.
Per her request, there will be no services. She was a lover of animals, so in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to any animal charity of your choice
or to the Springfield Regional Opera.