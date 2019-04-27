|
|
Joan Esther Massoth
Springfield - Joan Esther Massoth, 96, died April 24, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on the family farm in Piqua, KS, March 31, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband Martin, parents James and Theresa Heffern and ten siblings: William, Leonard, Frank, Margaret, Mildred, James, Sr. Carmel Heffern, RSM, Roger, Tillie, and Charles.
Joan is survived by her children, Dennis (Nora), Corydon, KY, Anita (Thomas), Austin, TX, Andrew (Laura), Springfield, and Douglas, Springfield; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brother Fr. Colman Heffern, O.S.B., Pecos, NM.
Joan worked as a registered nurse in Iola, KS until she married Martin in 1952. She and Martin lived in Kansas City until they moved to Springfield in 1962. Joan was a loving wife and mother. She loved baking and cooking, tending her flowers, needlework, writing and sending many cards and letters to stay in touch with family, friends, and to brighten someone's day. Numerous activities at church included volunteering, attending guild meetings and daily Mass. She also worked at the church mother's day out program which brought her great joy caring for little children. Her great devotion to God was evident in her compassion and care for those in need. She was generous and kind and will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family is especially thankful for all the volunteers at Holy Trinity who brought dinner and for the numerous loving caregivers who brought her much comfort, joy and happiness for many years.
Rosary services will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church with visitation to continue until 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 in the church, 2818 E. Bennett, Springfield with Fr. Fergus Monaghan celebrant. Immediately following the Mass there will be a dinner in the Fellowship Hall at church. Committal services will be at 1 p.m. Monday April 29, 2019 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019