Joan Hansen



Clever - Joan Hansen departed this earth on 8-31-20. She was a resident of Clever, MO for the past 17 years, and will make her final rest in Merrillville, IN next to her husband Russell. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, grandma, great-grandma, neighbor and friend. She will be deeply missed by all.









