Joanne Murney
Springfield - Joanne Murney, born June 3, 1957, passed away on February 15, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. A graduate of Glendale High School, she went on to earn a B.A. in psychology from Missouri State University and graduated with a Psy.D. from the School of Professional Psychology at Forest Institute. Joanne spent her professional life working as a psychologist in state hospitals in Texas, Nebraska, Indiana, and Missouri before retiring in Springfield in July 2020. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert James Murney and Lucy Elizabeth Murney, and her sister Kathleen. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Jane) Murney; her sister, Laura (Ron Roper); a brother, Patrick; her loving stepmother, Donna M. Murney, and her children Allison Briner Dardenne (Jim); Alan Runge (Tracie); Andrew Runge (Michelle); Paula Voris (Tony). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Arlene Johnson.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020