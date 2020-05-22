|
|
Jocelyn Collette Woods
Springfield - Jocelyn Collette Woods, age 84, passed into God's loving arms on May 22, 2020.
She was born March 18, 1936 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Leslie J. Oden and Francis Lucille (Beezley) Oden.
Jocelyn held many administerial positions including working at Wesley UMC, and Missouri State University. She retired in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Oden; and her sister, Diana Hunt.
Jocelyn is survived by her husband, Bill Woods; her daughter, Taryn Miller and her husband Steve of Springfield; three grandchildren, Matthew Miller and his wife Desire'; Whitney Leonard and her husband Dane, Brad Miller and his wife Kelley as well as 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jocelyn loved music and enjoyed singing in her church choir. She was an avid knitter and belonged to the prayer shawl ministry at Wesley UMC. She also belonged to a local P.E.O. Chapter.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street in Springfield, MO.
A Celebration of Life with Interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wesley UMC, 922 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO. 65807 or the .
Published in the News-Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020