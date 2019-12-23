|
Joe B. Snider
Springfield - Joe B. Snider, 86, son of the late Ellsworth and Hortense Wood Snider was born January 18, 1933 in Dallas County, MO and departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Missouri Veterans Home, Mt. Vernon, MO. He married Delena Brixey August 31, 1957. Joe attended grade schools in Dallas County and Glenrock, Wyoming, graduating from Central High School in Springfield in 1951 and attended SMS. He served in the Army for 2 years in Colorado and Korea. After being honorably discharged he built and sold homes. He was employed by the Missouri Highway Patrol as an examiner and retired after 31 years. Joe was a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church. He was a 1956 Charter member of the Southeast Lions Club and later member of Queen City and Host Lions Club. He served as Sight Chairman for all three clubs for many years. He was a board member for Springfield Blind Association and was an active member of Chapter 11 where he was very supportive of the Camp Corral Program. Joe liked to vacation and hunt in the state of Wyoming where he had many school friends and relatives.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Fern Kiser and brother, Bill Snider.
He is survived by his wife, Delena, nieces, Patsy Rivers, Little Rock, AR, Sharon Routh (Jerry) Wheatland, Linda Ford, Louisburg, nephews, John Kiser (Peggy) Springfield, Mike Brixey (Anita) Urbana, Jim Brixey (Martha), Mexico, and Mark Brixey, Mexico.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.A.R.E., PO Box 215, Aurora, MO 65605 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019