Joe Creed



Walnut Grove - Joe Allen Creed, 70, of Walnut Grove, passed away, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Joe the son of Francis L. and Dorothy (Grantham) Creed, was born in Walnut Grove, MO, on October 20, 1948. Joe married Missie Johnson on August 15, 2003, they enjoyed 15 years together.



Joe was a life-long area resident, graduating from Walnut Grove High School in 1966. He faithfully served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Joe was a 46 plus year member of the Local 669 Sprinkler Fitter Union. Joe enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, and farming. He loved farming with his family and putting up hay. Joe also enjoyed go cart racing and Walnut Grove basketball games. Joe traveled all over the country with his work and never met a stranger. He always liked leaning with his friends. Joe loved smiling, laughing, having a good time, and his big heart shined. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Creed.



Joe is survived by his wife, Missie; daughter, Joselyn Creed of AZ; grandchildren, Teresa Jo Creed, Teigan Creed; brothers, Jack Creed and wife Becky, Rick Creed and wife Joyce; sister, Fran Hosman and husband Doug; sister-in-law, Delberta Creed; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM in the Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00AM, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Walnut Grove Athletic Department and may be left at the funeral home. Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019