Joe Dean Maples
Clever - Joe Dean Maples, age 86, passed away in his home Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born February 19, 1934 in Clever, the son of Charley William Maples and Opal Viola (Roy) Maples. He was a 1952 graduate of Clever High School and enjoyed fast pitch softball. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea for 18 months. On February 19, 1955 he and Shirley Ann Hedgpeth were united in marriage.
Joe was always a hard worker, enjoying his dairy farm, and never tiring of all his duties on the farm. He had also worked as a field man for Mid America Dairy. For most of his life Joe was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church. He served as Clever Board of Education President for many years.
Joe is survived by: His wife Shirley; three children and their spouses, Brent and Melissa Maples of Billings, Rex and Jeanie Maples of Clever, and Brad and Melanie Maples of Clever; grandchildren, Will Maples, Sarah Maples, Morgan Maples, Christopher Maples, Chandler Maples, and Hannah Maples; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Baker of Hurley; nieces and nephews and other relatives;
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Maples, an infant brother, and his parents.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Tuesday, May 26, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. The funeral service will be 3:30 PM Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Delaware Cemetery, west of Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020