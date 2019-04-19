Services
Joe Dunham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Dunham


1939 - 2019
Joe Dunham Obituary
Joe Dunham

Aurora, IL - Joe Dunham, 80, of Aurora, passed away April 13, 2019. He was born March 17, 1939 in Spring$eld, MO, son of the late Austin and Elsie (Clay) Dunham.

He grew up in Nixa, MO, graduating from Nixa High School in 1957. Joe received an A.A. degree from Southwest Baptist College in 1959, a B.A. degree from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1961, a M.A. from the University of Oklahoma in 1963, and pursued additional graduate work at Northwestern University.

He taught philosophy at Aurora University from 1964 until 2010. He was also a part-time pastor at Bethel Community Baptist Church and New England Congregational Church, both in Aurora, IL.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ida (Muskrat) Dunham; his children, Melanie (Mark) Greenberg, Elizabeth (Gary) Slotnick, Phillip (Melissa Angio) Dunham and Richard (Mika Ogiwara) Dunham; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ang; his sister, Nancy (Jim) Shankle; grandchildren, Joshua Greenberg, Zachary Greenberg, Ben Greenberg, Austin Slotnick, Rachel Slotnick, Chieko Dunham, Isabella Dunham, Miranda Dunham, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Along with his parents, his granddaughter, Katherine Rebecca Greenberg, preceded Joe in death.

In lieu of fowers, memorials may be made to New England Congregational Church at newenglandchurch.org or Aurora University at aurora.edu.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2 PM - 8 PM at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019
