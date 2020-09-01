Joe Edward Puckett



Willard - Joe Edward Puckett of Willard, MO, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 28, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family.



The visitation and memorial service will be held Sept. 5th at Hamlin Baptist Church, 1942 W Farm Road 102, Springfield, MO. Visitation will be 9:30 am-10:30 am. And the Memorial service will be at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Freeway Ministries, PO Box 8655, Springfield, MO 65803.









